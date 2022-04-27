Keeping the evil at bay in style

Published Date - 07:33 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: The one piece of jewellery you will find in any celebrity’s collection right now is an evil eye bauble. Although evil eye glass beads were popular with the Phoenicians, Persians, Greeks, Romans, and Ottomans in 1500 BC, they are in demand again in the 21st century. Blue was used back then as it was relatively easy to create; however, modern evil eyes are available in a range of colours.

While the Duchess of Sussex Meghan was seen flaunting an evil eye neckpiece in the past, more recently we saw A$AP Rocky gift his girlfriend Rihanna a charm bracelet that has an evil eye for protection. Gigi Hadid was seen wearing an evil eye bauble after announcing her pregnancy. Back here in tinsel town, we’ve witnessed Samantha Ruth Prabhu sport an evil eye bracelet and Rakul Preet Singh wearing a huge evil eye neckpiece. Bollywood celebrities are not far behind – Gen-Z actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey have all set trends in different forms of evil eye jewellery like finger rings, earrings, and phone charms.

Sunny Leone set Instagram on fire when she wore a pair of evil eye danglers from the brand Sajjaa by Shreyasi Mitra. “Sunny loved the pair of earrings and placed an order with us. In fact, most of the customers purchase evil eye jewellery from our brand as it is trending. We have hair accessories, earrings, and chokers. During Covid-19, we even introduced a three-layer embroidered evil eye face mask. I feel people love it because the motif is quite quirky,” says Shreyasi.

What’s more, celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Katrina Kaif, and Richa Chaddha have worn the popular symbol in the form of clothes. While Kylie wore a sequined bikini to Coachella, Richa wore a Shibori wrap dress from the label Nupur Kanoi. Katrina kept it simple in a t-shirt.

Protection from buri nazar

In the post-pandemic era, people have become more protective of themselves and their loved ones. Hence, wearing a small piece of jewellery that may protect them from ‘buri nazar’ has become a sentiment. People have been gifting them to their loved ones as well.

Meanwhile, there are some people who are conscious of sharing their happy moments on social media – adding a Nazar Amulet emoji while posting pics online has also become quite the trend nowadays. Many have come to believe that it keeps them away from negative energies.

