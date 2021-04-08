Kerala CM tests positive for COVID-19

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

Vijayan, who had taken the first dose of the Covid vaccine last month, confirmed his infection in a tweet.

“I have been confirmed Covid+ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical college, Kozhikode,” he tweeted.

Vijayan, who is presently in Kannur, also requested all those who came in contact with him in recent days, to go into ‘self-observation’.

Sources from the Chief Minister’s Office told PTI that he was asymptomatic.

Chief Minister’s daughter Veena Vijayan and son-in-law P A Mohammed Riyas had earlier tested positive.

Vijayan, who was theCPI(M) candidate from Dharmadam in Kannur, had travelled extensively throughout the state during the campaign for the April 6 Assembly polls.

He had also participated in the road show at Dharmadam on the last day of the campaign.

