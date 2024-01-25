Kerala Governor concludes policy address in Assembly in less than 2 mins

Khan and the Left government have been at loggerheads over several issues, primarily about the functioning of universities in the state and his non-signing of certain bills passed by the Assembly.

By PTI Updated On - 25 January 2024, 10:37 AM

File Photo: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Thiruvananthapuram: In an unprecedented move which also indicated his displeasure with the ruling Left front in the state, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday quickly concluded the government’s customary policy address in the Assembly by only reading out its last paragraph.

Khan, who reached the Assembly at around 9 am, concluded the policy address before 9.02 am and left the House by 9.04 am.

Upon his arrival, he was greeted outside the House by Speaker A N Shamseer, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Parliamentary Affairs Minister K Radhakrishnan with bouquets.

Khan began the customary policy address by greeting everyone in the House and then said, “I will now read the last para.” Reading out the last of the 136 paragraphs of the 62-page policy address, the Governor said, “Let us remember that our greatest legacy lies not in buildings or monuments, but in the respect and regard we show to the priceless legacy of the Constitution of India and the timeless values of democracy, secularism, federalism and social justice.” He further said that the essence of cooperative federalism is what has kept India united and strong all these years and it was everyone’s bounden duty to ensure that this essence is not diluted.

The essence of cooperative federalism is what has kept our country united and strong all these years. It is our bounden duty to ensure that this essence is not diluted.

“Together as part of this varied and beautiful nation we will weave the tapestry of inclusive growth and responsible resilience, overcoming all the challenges that are thrown our way,” he said, concluding his address, and sat down in the seat marked for him on the dais

Thereafter, the national anthem was played and after it ended, Khan walked out of the Assembly, the entire exercise taking just under 5 minutes.

Khan and the Left government have been at loggerheads over several issues, primarily about the functioning of universities in the state and his non-signing of certain bills passed by the Assembly.

It also resulted in his facing widespread protests across the state from the CPI(M), its youth wing — Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) — and its student outfit — Students Federation of India (SFI).