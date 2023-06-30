| Key Infra Sector Growth Slows Down To 4 3 Per Cent In May

Key infra sector growth slows down to 4.3 per cent in May

By PTI Published Date - 08:45 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

New Delhi: The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.3 per cent in May 2023 due to a decline in the production of crude oil, natural gas, and electricity.

The core sector growth was 19.3 per cent in May 2022 while in April 2023 the key infra sectors recorded a growth rate of 4.3 per cent.

During April-May this fiscal, the output growth of these eight sectors slowed down to 4.3 per cent as against 14.3 per cent in the year-ago period.