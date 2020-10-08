Khammam: TRS expels sarpanch from party

By | Published: 6:39 pm

Khammam: The TRS has expelled the sarpanch of Nayakangudem in the district from the party for damaging the party’s image.

Kusumanchi TRS mandal president Ch Parashuram, in a statement here on Thursday, informed that the sarpanch, Kasani Saidulu, was bringing disrepute to the party by threatening contractors and officials demanding favours.

Besides complaints from the public, there were many audio and video clippings doing the rounds in social media about the sarpanch’s behaviour. Local MLA K Upender Reddy told the sarpanch many times not to misuse his power but in vain, and hence he was expelled from the party, he said.

