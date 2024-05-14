Kiara to represent India at Women in Cinema dinner at 77th Cannes Film Festival

Hosted by Vanity Fair, the gala will bring together six women from across the globe to honour their achievements, both in front of and behind the camera.

Mumbai: Actress Kiara Advani is set to represent the country at the Red Sea Film Foundation Women in Cinema gala dinner at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, to be held in the French Riviera from Tuesday.

Kiara made her debut with ‘Fugly’ in 2014, she was then seen playing myriad characters, from the independent Naina in ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ to the complex Nanki in ‘Guilty’ and Preeti, a vulnerable woman caught in a passionate but troubled relationship in ‘Kabir Singh’.

Kiara has then worked in movies such as ‘Shershaah’ and ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, where she showcased her acting prowess.

Looking forward, Kiara is now gearing up for the release of the political thriller ‘Game Changer’, directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan. She also has ‘Don 3’ and ‘War 2’ in the pipeline.