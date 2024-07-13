King of Swing signs off, says playing for England ‘best job in world’

13 July 2024

James Anderson leaves the field following his final test for England on day three of the first Rothesay Mens Test match at Lords Cricket Ground, London. — Photo:AP

London: After signing off from international cricket on a high as England thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs, veteran fast bowler James Anderson reflected on his 21-year Test career Test, saying playing for the side is the best job in the world and that he was grateful to do it for a long time.

“Obviously this morning was quite emotional with the two teams lined up and the reaction from the crowd was pretty special. I’m still trying to hold back tears now. I’m just really proud. Playing for 21 years is an incredible effort, especially for a fast bowler.”

“So I’m just happy I’ve made it this far and lucky enough to stay injury-free for pretty much throughout my career. Playing for England is the best job in the world so I’ve been privileged to be able to do it for a long time,” said Anderson to broadcasters Sky Sports Cricket after the match ended.

Once Gus Atkinson completed his 12-match wicket haul, Anderson received lots of hugs from his teammates and walked off to another guard of honour from both England and West Indies players. He was also greeted by head coach Brendon McCullum before disappearing into the long room. Anderson finished his Test career as the third-most successful bowler in the longest format with 704 wickets at an average of 26.45 in 188 matches.

“I’m still gutted I dropped that catch (of Gudakesh Motie off his own bowling)! It’s been an amazing week, been overwhelmed with the reaction of the crowd and everyone around the ground, just proud of what I’ve achieved,” added a visibly emotional Anderson. He also expressed gratitude to his family for being his pillars of support in his international cricket career.

“We talk a lot in the dressing room about creating memories and it’s not just for us, it’s for our families as well.” “They go on the journey with you, there’s been a lot of times where I’ve been away from home touring and they’ve been incredible support back home and allowed me to play for as long as possible. I’m grateful for what they’ve done for me and grateful to be part of this week as well.”