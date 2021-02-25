KLIS: 100 tmc lifted from Medigadda to Mid-Manair

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Telangana achieved another milestone on Wednesday when the Irrigation Department successfully completed lifting 100 tmc of water from Medigadda to Mid-Manair, part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), since the inauguration of the mega project in 2019.

Officials were lifting the Godavari water when required and on Wednesday, they achieved the milestone, KLIS Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation Limited Managing Director B Hari Ram said.

The same water reached Kondapochamma reservoir. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the Kaleshwaram project on June 21, 2019, to meet the requirements of irrigation, drinking water and industrial needs of the State.

