Kothagudem: Woman washed away in stream in Dummugudem mandal

Published Date - 09:20 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Kothagudem: A 55 year old woman was washed away in Gubbalamangi stream at Sitanagaram near Parnasala in Dummugudem mandal in the district on Friday.

It was said that four members of a family entered the stream to catch fish using fishnets and when they were engaged in the fishing the water level and the force of the water flow increased suddenly.

They managed to grab a tree trunk in the stream to save their lives for some time during which the locals rescued three of them using ropes while the aged woman washed away, police said. Search operations could not be carried out in view of the heavy flow in the stream and due to the onset of night.