Kriti celebrates 10-year Telugu debut with Mahesh Babu in shared photo

The actress reconnected with Mahesh Babu, bringing back nostalgic memories from their previous collaborations.

By IANS Published Date - 10 January 2024, 01:30 PM

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in ‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’, completed a decade in the South Indian film industry as her film ‘1: Nenokkadine’ clocked 10 years of its release on Wednesday. ‘1: Nenokkadine’ starred Kriti opposite Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

Adding a touch of nostalgia to her journey, the actress recently reunited with Mahesh Babu, evoking memories from their past collaborations. Their on-screen chemistry and camaraderie have left a lasting impression on fans, and the reunion stirred emotions among both the actors and their admirers. The meeting celebrated Kriti’s 10-year milestone.

The actress shared the picture from her meeting on the Stories section of her Instagram. She wrote on the picture: “Its been 10 years since my first ever film. My first telugu film with my first ever co-star @urstrulymahesh sir!! So many memories and so much #Gratitude in my heart! How lovely and nostalgic was it to meet you again after ages! so much has changed but its still the same (sic).”

She uploaded another picture with Mahesh and his wife, and wrote: “Happy 10 years! #1Nenokkadine. Can’t believe its been a decade!! @urstrulymahesh @namratashirodkar. Miss you @aryasukku sir! Thank you for the best debut and the best memories ever. Aww Tuzo Mogh Korta.”

On the work front Kriti has an exciting line up with an untitled film opposite Shahid Kapoor, the announcement for which she will make on Wednesday. She also has ‘The Crew’ in the pipeline in which she will be seen with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu, and her production house’s first movie ‘Do Patti’.