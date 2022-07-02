Kriti Sanon gives big shout out to ‘villain’ Arjun Kapoor

By ANI Published: Published Date - 09:45 AM, Sat - 2 July 22

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon gave a shout-out to ‘Ek Villain Returns’ trailer on her social media account.

On Friday, the ‘Mimi’ actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the ‘Ek Villain Returns’ trailer post of Arjun Kapoor on her stories.

Sharing the trailer, Kriti captioned the post by referring to the famous dialogue from the original ‘Ek Villain’ film starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. She wrote, “Ae Villain Fab trailer!!”



She also tagged the star cast and makers of the ‘Ek Villain Returns’ movie.

Recently, on June 30 the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film, which is the sequel to the 2014 hit film, ‘Ek Villain’.

The trailer begins with a meeting, where an official makes a presentation and talks about serial killer Rakesh Mahadkar, played by actor Riteish Deshmukh in the 2014 film Ek Villain. He then talks about how a new villain had arrived, eight years later. The new villain targets women, who won’t reciprocate their stalker’s love.

However, the clip left everyone wondering who is the real villain. John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor have a face-off. Also, in the trailer, John is seen romancing Disha Patani, while Arjun is seen sharing romantic sequences with Tara Sutaria.

Helmed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is scheduled to release on July 29.

‘Ek Villain Returns’ is the first collaboration between John Abraham and the director. Arjun Kapoor previously worked with Mohit on ‘Half Girlfriend’. Disha Patani starred in Mohit’s last directorial film, ‘Malang’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the ‘Arjun Patiala’ actor will be next seen in ‘Ganpath-Part 1’ with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year.

Along with this she also has ‘Adipurush’ with south superstar Prabhas.