KTR decries tactics adopted to avoid loan waiver

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was doubting and harassing farmers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 08:15 PM

File photo of BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Highlighting the controversy centered around the requirement for farmers to submit a self-declaration to prove their eligibility for loan waivers, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday called it a humiliating experience.

The new requirement for farmers to provide self-declarations has sparked outrage. He said the process was demeaning. He dubbed it a “Self-Declaration Drama,” a tactic aimed at avoiding fulfillment of the loan waiver promises. Recalling the episode of an elderly woman who was asked to repay her pension in Kothagudem in similar conditions, he said the farmers might face similar treatment.

Rama Rao said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was doubting and harassing farmers. He said the government’s promises of loan waivers in many cases was false propaganda, with numerous hurdles placed in the way of farmers seeking relief. He added that the government’s actions were a betrayal of the farmers’ trust.

Highlighting the plight of farmers in Revanth Reddy’s own village, Kondareddypalli, he posted a video by a YouTuber that has gone viral. In the video, over a dozen farmers express their frustration, stating that they have not received any loan waivers. Many were deprived of debt relief due to issues with ration cards and discrepancies in Aadhaar card entries.