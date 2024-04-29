KTR demands Centre to bring back Prajwal Revanna, make him face law

Responding to news reports of Prajwal Revanna on X, Rama Rao questioned how he was even allowed to leave the country.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 05:12 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said he was shocked and deeply disturbed by the news of rampant sexual exploitation by Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna. He slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for letting him leave the country and demanded that he be brought back to India to face the law.

Responding to news reports of Prajwal Revanna on X, Rama Rao questioned how he was even allowed to leave the country. “If the union Govt is not complicit in the escape, let them bring him back to India to face the charges and wrath of law,” he said.

The BRS working president doubted the role of the BJP in the entire episode considering its alliance with the JD (S). “Complete blind eyes to women harassment in Manipur, releasing the rapists of Bilkis Bano, ignoring the charges by wrestlers against Brijbhushan Singh and now this!!’ (sic) he posted.

Shocked and deeply disturbed by the news of rampant sexual exploitation by MP Prajwal Revanna How was this guy allowed to leave the country?! If the Union Govt is not complicit in the escape, let them bring him back to India to face the charges & wrath of law Complete blind… https://t.co/gFNcTwhczS — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 29, 2024