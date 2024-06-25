KTR slams Congress on anniversary of Emergency, calls out hypocrisy

The BRS working president slammed the Congress leadership for encouraging defections and undermining the spirit of the Constitution. "Congress is the epitome of hypocrisy!" he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 09:23 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on the anniversary of the Emergency imposed in India 49 years ago. He said the Congress was continuing its undemocratic practices and hypocrisy even today.

“On this day, 49 years ago, the Congress party curtailed civil liberties, democratic rights, and stifled public voices by imposing the Emergency in India. Decades later, their onslaught on democracy continues,” he said, in a series of posts on X.

Highlighting the contrast between Congress leaders holding copies of the Indian Constitution in Parliament and their actions at the party head office, the BRS working president slammed the Congress leadership for encouraging defections and undermining the spirit of the Constitution. “Congress is the epitome of hypocrisy!” he said.

Rama Rao also targeted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for preaching ethics and morales during the poll campaign, but abandoning them after coming to power. He reminded that Revanth Reddy had then termed winning on a party ticket and joining another party as a crime. He said the Chief Minister asked voters to stone to death those MLAs who give in to temptations and switch parties, without resigning to their elected posts. However, now Revanth Reddy was going to the houses of BRS MLAs and enticing them to switch parties, he said, asking what baits the Chief Minister was offering and what benefits he was seeking from them.

Demanding for accountability from the Congress, he asked the Chief Minister to clarify whom the people should stone to death now. “As you have vowed to take the responsibility of leading the people and stoning to the death the defected MLAs, you must answer these questions,” he said.