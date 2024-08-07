KTR warns media outlets of legal action for spreading rumours on BRS merger with national party

BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded them to publish a rejoinder for spreading malicious lies against the BRS or face legal action.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 August 2024, 02:55 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday warned media outlets against spreading false propaganda that the BRS was in talks with a national party for merger. He demanded them to publish a rejoinder for spreading malicious lies against the BRS or face legal action.

“To those spreading baseless rumours with hidden agendas, let this be your final warning. Stop spreading baseless rumours. Publish a rejoinder to your malicious lies against the BRS, or face legal action,” he posted on X.

24 Years of Resilience and Devotion!

Against Hundreds of Saboteurs,

Standing up Against Thousands of Malicious Propagandists & Schemes!

For 24 Years! And yet, we prevailed. We fought tirelessly, and we achieved and built a state that has become a beacon of progress and pride. A… — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 7, 2024

Rama Rao reiterated that the BRS would continue to serve the people of Telangana as it had been doing for over two decades. He reminded that for past 24 years, the party withstood hundreds of saboteurs and thousands of malicious propagandists and schemes with resilience and devotion. He stated that the party fought tirelessly, achieved and built Telangana, a State that became a beacon of progress and pride, and others aspire to emulate.

“Millions of hearts beat together for one identity and emotion —Telangana! We fall, we rise, and we fight solely for Telangana! We will never bow down. Not now, not ever! (sic)” he said.