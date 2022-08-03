‘Kushi’ maker Shiva Nirvana unveils ‘Lucky Lakshman’ title song

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:21 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: ‘Lucky Lakshman’ is an out-and-out family entertainer telling the curious incidents in the life of a youngster who feels that he is unlucky although everyone around him says he is so lucky. Produced by Haritha Gogineni of Dattatreya Media, the film features ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Sohel and Mokksha as the lead pair.

The title track from the movie was released by director Shiva Nirvana of ‘Majili’ and ‘Kushi’ fame. Anup Rubens is the magician behind the groovy track, which unfolds in the backdrop of a pub. Written by Bhaskarabhatla, the song is made all the more fun by Ram Miriyala’s rendition. The song revolves around the concept of the protagonist getting rich overnight, and the lyrics follow the concept.

“Fateuu maarindhe, routuu maarindhe, top to bottom styleuu maarindhe,” the lyrics say, ringing in the ‘hawa’ of the rich kid!

The film’s song teaser was released recently. “In terms of production values and technical output, there is no compromise on quality. We are confident that everyone is going to love the film,” Sohel said.

Director Abhi and Producer Haritha Gogineni are confident about their product.

Besides the lead pair, the film’s cast includes Devi Prasad, Raja Ravindra, Sameer, Kadambari Kiran, Shani Salmon, Sridevi Kumar, Ameen, Anurag, Master Roshan, Master Ayaan, Master Sameer, Master Karthikeya, Jhansi, Raccha Ravi, Jabardasth Karthik, Jabardasth Geethu, and Yadam Raju of ‘Royal Comedy Stars’ fame.

While the DOP is I Andrew, lyrics are penned by Bhaskarabatla, and choreography is handled by Vishal.