Lakshmi Manchu, Samantha empower women with ‘Telusa Telusa’ from ‘Agninakshatram’

‘Telusa Telusa’ is about women empowerment and features Lakshmi Manchu and her daughter Nirvana in it, the song will be attached with the rolling credits of ‘Agninakshatram’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: Lakshmi Manchu teams up with Samantha Ruth Prabhu to release a high-octane number, ‘Telusa Telusa’ from her upcoming film ‘Agninakshatram’.

The song is about women empowerment and features Lakshmi and her daughter Nirvana in it. ‘Telusa Telusa’ will be attached with the rolling credits of the film. Lakshmi said, “My daughter features in the song; she has done a few cameos here and there with my brother Manoj but this is her first with me. What is more empowering than you making a song on women’s empowerment, and you have your girl with you! The beauty of this song is that we only speak of women empowerment and not a single word to put men down.”

Brinda master has choreographed ‘Telusa Telusa’, while Achu Rajamani has composed the music and vocals are by noted singers, Sunitha Sarathy, Sireesha and Aditi Bhavaraju. The lyrics are penned by Kasarla Shyam. Vamsee Krishna Malla has directed ‘Agninakshatram’. Lakshmi has rapped for this song adding a lot of gusto to the track.

Speaking about her association with Samantha, Lakshmi said, “Samantha is the epitome of individuality. I know Sam and her struggles, and how she held herself together; anyone else would have crumbled. Even in her lows, Samantha has built herself up. She truly inspires me, and the whole country and beyond. And what is more empowering to have a really empowered woman to release the song on Women’s Day.”

Commenting on ‘Telusa Telusa’, Samantha said, “I want to congratulate Lakshmi for coming up with this powerful song. ‘Telusa Telusa’ will stay with us; it is very inspiring. The visuals are also fabulous and distinct. I’m glad to present this meaningful song and hope that we are able to reach out to as many women as possible. A thundering applause to the entire team for giving us such a memorable number.”

Speaking about the song, Lakshmi said, “The visuals are all thanks to the one and only Brinda Master. I could not have imagined doing this song so powerful without her in the picture. What has come through is unbelievable.”

The song is out now on YouTube.

