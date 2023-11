Large Chance To Star In WC Commercial With Indian Cricketers!

Well no matter the age or gender, all Indians are rooting for Team India & see India Live It Large this WC season

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:33 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: Wooing the consumers in a cluttered market is always a challenge & the marketers turn to technology for the solution.

Gen AI is a buzzword. Cricket fever is high. Now imagine what a potent combination will it be if both of these come together. That’s what Royal Stag Packaged Drinking water has done as it embarks on its journey to make the LARGE moment for India (WC happening in India after 12 years) even larger for Indians (by making them be a part of the journey)

The brand has launched a campaign wherein cricket fans can get to feature in the brand’s WC ad. All they need to do is submit their name & their favorite WC cricketing moment. After a few steps, the AI does its magic. It leverages advanced technology to feature you in an advertisement alongside some of Team India’s top cricketers – Rohit Sharma, Jaspreet Bumrah & Suryakumar Yadav. You actually star in a commercial along with cricket’s biggies!

Here are 3 simple steps in which you can participate in the contest:

Step 1: Log on to https://www.royalstagfan.com/rswc2023/

Step 2: Click a selfie & record your favorite WC moment

Step 3: Complete the registration (be sure to enter your state as TELANGANA)

The brand has given another option for consumers to enter the WC frenzy by creating their AI generated video content by clicking a selfie with a specific gesture. To participate in this – consumers have to give a missed call to 88826 48648.

Some say it’s technology from beyond but Indian cricket fans are swearing by it. With some people showcasing this to be part of a larger journey for team India. Undoubtedly this activity has given Indian cricket fans a reason to cheer about & cheer alongside star cricket players.

With India starting the tournament as one of the favorites & starting off its campaign with consecutive wins the cricket fever is sure to catchup. And initiatives like this will surely drive the enthusiasm of cricket fans as they feel included – with nothing less but starring next to their favorite cricket fans.

Local community pages and a lot of influencers have surely lapped on to this contest. Some have collaborated while others have participated in this contest to ensure that they don’t feel left behind in this bandwagon.

