Lewis Capaldi: Lady Marmalade was ‘my sexual awakening’

“All the women in that ‘Lady Marmalade’ video. It was my sexual awakening,” the singer said, while speaking on the “On With Mario Lopez” podcast, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Los Angeles: Singer Lewis Capaldi says the star-studded cover version of the song Lady Marmalade, which released in 2001, was his sexual awakening.

Pop stars Christina Aguilera, Pink and Mya feature in Lil Kim’s version of Lady Marmalade 2001 cover, which was recorded for the soundtrack of the film Moulin Rouge!

The 24-year-old musician also spoke on potential advertising campaigns and suggested he’d be more than happy following the likes of Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes by teaming up with a brand.