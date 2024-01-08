Lift collapses at Delhi restaurant; 10 rescued

As per officials, none of the people trapped in the lift were injured or harmed

By ANI Published Date - 8 January 2024, 07:39 PM

A rescue operation is underway after a lift collapsed at Karol Bagh in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: At least 10 people were trapped in a lift in a restaurant-cum-bar in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area when it collapsed on Monday.

According to officials, information about the incident was received early Monday at 6:30 a.m. stating that ten people had been trapped in a lift after it collapsed at a restaurant bar in the Old Rajendra Place area of Karol Bagh.

Shortly after, officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) along with three fire tenders rushed to the site.

After a three-hour-long operation, the fire service officials rescued all ten people by cutting the roof of the lift.

As per officials, none of the people trapped were injured or harmed.

The reason for the lift collapse is yet to be ascertained.

Further details on the matter are awaited.