Liquor taps at home? Government responds

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:35 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: Following a viral post that claimed the government will provide liquor through taps at home; tipplers in the country seemed to be over the moon. But that excitement was short-lived as the Press Information Bureau (PIB) dispelled the claim and said ‘not to get your hopes high’.

A picture that was made to look like an official document printed in Hindi came with a headline that read, “Application for liquor pipes connection”. The document says that the honorable Prime Minister has decided to provide liquor pipelines for people who booze daily.

“Whoever would like to avail this pipeline, make a demand draft of 11,000 rupees and fill this application, and submit it in the Prime Minister’s office,” the document further stated. The post also claimed that one month after the application is submitted, a survey of your house will be done and one will receive the liquor pipeline with a meter. The bill will be based on consumption.

Dismissing the claims, the PIB Fact Checker page tweeted, “Chill guys. Don’t get your hopes too high!” along with a Nana Patekar meme that says ‘control’.

While liquor dispensers, where a tap is fixed around a nozzle on the bottle which dispenses a portion of liquid, have been used in several bars in the country, a pipeline to provide liquor is not common. However, in 2020 residents of an apartment in Kerala were shocked to witness alcohol flowing from the taps in their house.

Chill guys, Don’t get your hopes too high‼️#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/34zeYEKByq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 18, 2022