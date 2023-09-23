Local BJP worker arrested for posing as Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij’s OSD

A local BJP worker was arrested allegedly for posing as an officer on special duty of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and duping a person by promising him a job in the police department, police said on Saturday.

05:38 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Ashish Gulati was arrested after Vij took note of a complaint and directed the Inspector General of Police (Ambala range) to take action in the matter, they said.

Ambala Cantt Station House Officer (SHO) Naresh Kumar said that a case of forgery, cheating and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Gulati and another person, Lakshay, who is absconding.

Manish Garg, a resident of Pehowa grain market in Kurukshetra, had submitted a complaint to the home minister at his Ambala Cantt residence in which he said that he had met Gulati along with one of his relatives Lakshya in Ambala Cantt on March 11.

Garg said that Gulati was introduced to him as the officer on special duty (OSD) of Home Minister Vij. He added Gulati assured him that whenever he has any work, he can get it done through Lakshya.

Garg said Lakshya told him during the meeting that he could get anyone a job in Haryana Police for Rs 18 lakh.

The complainant asked Lakshya for a police job for a man named Abhishek. Vikram, a relative of Abhishek, in return gave Rs 18 lakh to Lakshya.

Lakshya gave Abhishek a fake appointment for a sub-inspector job, Garg said in his complaint. Vikram also gave money to Lakshya for reinstatement of one of his suspended relatives in the police department, he added.

Garg in his complaint claimed that a sum of Rs 27 lakh was given to the accused.