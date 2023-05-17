‘Loki’ season 2 to return on this date

God of Mischief 'Loki' will debut on October 6, 2023, to mark the first-ever second season for a show by the studio.

By ANI Updated On - 09:37 AM, Wed - 17 May 23

Washington: Marvel fans have received one of the most awaited announcements of the year. The series revolving time-voyage of ‘Loki’ led by actor Tom Hiddleston will continue sooner as makers have disclosed the date for the worldwide premiere.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the Marvel studio chief Kevin Feige has announced official dates for the sequel at Disney upfront on Tuesday. The show will debut on October 6, 2023, to mark the first-ever second season for a show by the studio.

The forthcoming season will follow the story of ‘Loki‘s timeline cobwebs from Season 1. The series will feature the return of Tom’s co-stars Owen Wilson and Sophia DiMartino. The appearance of Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Ke Huy Quan is also expected.

Feige did not mention whether actor Jonathan Majors will be reprising his role of ‘Kang’ in Season 2 or not. Majors was arrested on March 25 on domestic violence charges and is currently awaiting a court hearing in June; he has denied the allegations, as per a report by Variety.

The sequel is written by writer Eric Martin and the direction comes from directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

The announcement concretes that Marvel is majorly slowing the pace of its Disney+ releases after unfurling 11 titles on the streamer in 2021 and 2022. Marvel had initially slated five live-action shows to debut in 2023.

Parallel to “Loki” Season 2, “Echo” and the Samuel L. Jackson series “Secret Invasion” (which premieres June 21), the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ spinoff ‘Ironheart’ and the ‘WandaVision’ spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ were also earlier announced for the on-going year. ‘Ironheart’ and “Agatha” are now expected to debut in 2024.