LS poll campaign: PM Modi to hold public meetings in Odisha, Andhra today

By IANS Updated On - 6 May 2024, 09:21 AM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Monday. He is scheduled to address two public meetings in Odisha and two in Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will hold the first rally of the day in Odisha’s Berhampur at 10:15 a.m., followed by another in Nabarangpur at 12:45 p.m. From there, he will proceed to Andhra Pradesh to address a public meeting in Rajahmundry at 3:30 p.m. and then in Anakapalle at 5:45 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today:

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in West Bengal’s Krishnanagar on Monday. After the roadshow, he will go to Durgapur to address a public meeting. From there, the Home Minister will proceed to Bihar to hold an election rally in Samastipur.

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will address three public meetings in Telangana on Monday. He will hold public meetings in Peddapalli at 11:30 a.m., Bhuvanagiri at 1:40 p.m. and Nalgonda at 3:20 p.m.

* Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. He is slated to visit Jobat in Alirajpur district and then proceed to Khargone district to address a public meeting in Segaon at 12 noon.

* Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar will file his nomination from the Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath will address public meetings in Unnao at 12:05 p.m., Hardoi at 1:40 p.m. and Shahjahanpur at 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

* AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will address a public meeting in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad on Monday at around 7:00 p.m.