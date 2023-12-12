Lucknow youth shot dead while dancing at pre-wedding function

He was invited to the function by his friend Gautam Sonkar whose sister is to be married on Friday.

By IANS Published Date - 08:37 AM, Tue - 12 December 23

Representational Image

Lucknow: Celebratory firing at a pre-wedding function in Lucknow killed a 24-year-old youth who was dancing at the venue.

Following the incident on Monday, Ayush Khare of Lucknow’s Papermill Colony was rushed to a local hospital, but the doctors pronounced him dead. Khare was the only son of his parents and a dropout from Vidyant College.

He was invited to the function by his friend Gautam Sonkar whose sister is to be married on Friday. At around 2.30 a.m., a youth named Tushar of Kaiserbagh Sabji Mandi reached the venue in an inebriated state. Police said Tushar fired a few shots in the air, allegedly from a country-made pistol.

One bullet penetrated the ribs of the victim who bled to death. His friends took the injured to the SPM civil hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, Kaiserbagh SHO Ramendra Tiwari said.

ADCP, Central Zone, Manisha Singh said Tushar Vikram, is a history-sheeter and fled soon after the incident.