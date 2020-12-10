Maharashtra: 1 held for running flesh trade racket, 2 women rescued

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the accused woman’s flat on Tuesday evening and arrested her, the official from the city police’s anti-human trafficking cell said.

Thane: Police have arrested a 36-year-old woman for allegedly running a flesh trade racket in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Thursday.

Two women have also been rescued following a raid on a residential premises in Lokmanya Nagar here, he said.

The police also rescued two women from the flat. One of them told the police that she had a one-and-a-half-year-old child and her husband was not earning enough to support the family, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he said.