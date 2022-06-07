Maharashtra Cops summon Nupur Sharma over derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad

By PTI Published: Published Date - 06:12 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Mumbai: Maharashtra Police on Tuesday asked suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement in connection with her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad, an official said.

An FIR had been registered against Sharma, the former national spokesperson of the BJP, by the Mumbra police in the Thane district neighbouring Mumbai following her remarks, he said.

Accordingly, Sharma has been summoned by the Mumbra police to record her statement before the investigating officer on June 22, the Thane police official said.

The police have sent the summons to Sharma by email as well as speed post, mentioning details of the FIR registered against her, he said.

The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma over her alleged insulting remarks against the Prophet that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has asked the concerned news channel to hand over the video clip which shows Sharma making the alleged objectionable statements, an official said.

He said though the Mumbai Police has not summoned Sharma yet the news channel has been asked to submit the video of her statement.

The day before, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey had said Sharma will be summoned to record her statement in connection with the FIR.

The Mumbai Police registered a case against Sharma on May 28 at Pydhonie police station for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the Prophet during a television news debate.

She was charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), the police had said.