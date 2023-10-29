Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar diagnosed with dengue, says Praful Patel

By PTI Published Date - 01:52 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had been diagnosed with dengue and advised medical guidance and rest for next few days, his party leader Praful Patel said on Sunday.

Patel, who is the working president of a rival NCP group, took to X to inform about the health condition of 64-year-old Pawar.

“Contrary to speculative media reports suggesting that Ajit Pawar is not attending public events, I would like to clarify that he has been diagnosed with dengue since yesterday and has been advised medical guidance and rest for the next few days,” he said.

“Ajit Pawar remains committed to his public service responsibilities. Once he has fully recovered, he will be back in full force to continue his dedicated public duties,” Patel added in the post.

On July 2 this year, Ajit Pawar along with eight other senior NCP leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government, leading to a split in the party founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar claims to have the support of more than 40 of the 53 NCP MLAs in the state.