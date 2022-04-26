Mahesh Babu’s ‘Kalaavathi’ sets fastest 150 Million views record

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu’s highly-anticipated movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has music by S Thaman who composed a one-of-a-kind album. They started the musical promotions with ‘Kalaavathi’ which turned out to be the melody song of the year. The song is on a record-breaking spree. The song that attained the rare feat of the fastest first single to reach 100 Million views has now clocked the fastest 150 million views and created a record in the Telugu film industry.

The song also got 1.9M+ likes so far. ‘Kalaavathi’ became an internet sensation and it topped all the music charts on different audio streaming platforms. It also trended top on the video-sharing platform YouTube for many days. Fans were delighted to see the class and charming dance moves of Mahesh Babu in the song. Sid Sriram crooned the number for which lyrics were penned by Ananta Sriram.

The next song- Penny and the title track, too, impressed music lovers big time. Meanwhile, the team is planning to release a mass song from the movie soon.

The film is helmed by Parasuram stars Keerthy Suresh playing the heroine opposite Mahesh Babu. Produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners, the film has cinematography by R Madhi, while Marthand K Venkatesh takes care of editing and AS Prakash is the art director.

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s box office recovery begins on May 12.

