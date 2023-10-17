Mahua Moitra files defamation suit against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, advocate Jai Dehadrai

17 October 23

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has moved the Delhi High Court against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, and several media organisations, following what she alleges are false and defamatory accusations against her.

The defamation suit, which comes after Moitra issued a legal notice to Dubey, Dehadrai, and several media outlets, vehemently denying any wrongdoing. Dubey had lodged a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker, claiming that Moitra had accepted bribes in exchange for raising questions in Parliament.

According to Dubey, the allegations stemmed from a letter addressed to him by Dehadrai. “By way of background, it is stated that Defendant No. 2 (Dehadrai) was a close friend of the Plaintiff and recently, the cessation of this friendship soon took an acrimonious turn. Defendant No. 2 resorted to sending vile, threatening, vulgar messages to the Plaintiff and also trespassed into Plaintiff’s official residence and stole some personal possessions of the Plaintiff,” Moitra’s plea reads.

Moitra had then allegedly filed two police complaints dated March 24 and September 23 against Dehadrai and the same were later withdrawn by her on account of settlement talks. “Despite the aforesaid, Defendant No. 2 went ahead and decided to tarnish and malign the reputation of the Plaintiff by approaching credible journalist to run damaging stories against the Plaintiff, however, none of such journalists agreed to participate in his malicious and vindictive designs,” the plea states. Moitra’s defamation suit has been listed for hearing on Friday.

Her legal notice said that Dubey, for immediate political gains, regurgitated the false and defamatory allegations contained in the letter sent to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. It further claimed that both Dubey and Dehadrai are directly responsible for tarnishing Moitra’s reputation for their own personal and political motives. The notice went on to clarify that Moitra has never accepted any form of remuneration or gifts related to her duties as an MP, including the questions she raises in Parliament. Regarding the alleged links between the questions raised by Moitra and private individuals, the legal notice dismissed these claims as “laughable” and lacking any specificity or concrete evidence.

