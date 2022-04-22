Major fire guts luxury cars in workshop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Several foreign cars that were parked in a workshop for high end cars were gutted after a fire broke out on Friday night.

According to the police, the fire broke out in Berlin Motor Works, a local workshop mostly for German and American cars at Radha Krishna Nagar in Attapur. Though no casualties were reported, several luxury cars which were at the workshop were gutted in the fire, the cause of which is yet to be known.

The staff at the workshop, which is open till 10 pm daily, noticed the fire emanating from the cars in the garage and immediately alerted the police and the fire department, after which fire personnel reached the spot and doused the fire. The cars were badly damaged in the fire. The total worth of the damaged property is yet to be estimated.

The police are investigating.

