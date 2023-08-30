Mamata Banerjee arrives in Mumbai for INDIA alliance meeting

Mamata Banerjee was welcomed at the city airport by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and members of Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising NCP and Congress

By PTI Published Date - 05:51 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

File Photo

Mumbai: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Mumbai on the eve of the two-day meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc on Wednesday.

The Trinamool Congress chief was welcomed at the city airport by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and members of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising NCP and Congress.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Leaders from southern states are expected to reach Mumbai by late evening on Wednesday, a Mumbai Congress leader said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said as many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the third meeting of the INDIA alliance on August 31 and September 1.

The INDIA bloc’s first meeting was held in Patna in June, while the second one took place in Bengaluru in mid-July. The Bengaluru conclave had finalised the name of the alliance — Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress has formed several committees to plan various aspects of the meeting of the opposition grouping.