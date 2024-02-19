Mammootty’s Malayalam blockbuster ‘Bramayugam’ to release in Telugu on this date

| Mammoottys Malayalam Blockbuster Bramayugam To Release In Telugu On This Date

The actor’s blockbuster Malayalam movie ‘Bramayugam’ has been earning wide critical appreciation for the innovative theme and Mammootty’s spell-binding performance

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 February 2024, 07:51 PM

Hyderabad: Several actors have been able to gain wide recognition for their films and impeccable acting skills across languages. Malayalam cinema’s megastar Mammootty is one such legendary actor, whose presence in a film evokes huge buzz and interest globally.

The actor’s blockbuster Malayalam movie ‘Bramayugam’, produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth under Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, has been earning wide critical appreciation for the innovative theme and Mammootty’s spell-binding performance.

Sithara Entertainments, headed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, which has been producing different and interesting films, will now be associated with this incredible film. Recently, Sithara has released a blockbuster film like ‘Leo’ in Telugu States and now, they are releasing ‘Bramayugam’s Telugu version on February 23.

Actors Arjun Ashokan, Siddharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz have also delivered mesmerising performances alongside the legend to make it a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience.

Writer-director Rahul Sadasivan, cinematographer Shehnad Jalal ISC, art director Jothish Shankar, music director Christo Xavier, editor Shafique Mohamed Ali, sound designer Jayadevan Chakkadath and final mix engineer MR Rajakrishnan have come together to deliver their impeccable work added to the eerie setting as well.