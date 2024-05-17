Man booked for allegedly forcing wife into wife-swapping

Married to the accused since 2008, the woman, who has a daughter, reported returning to her maternal home due to brutal treatment and pressure to engage in immoral acts.

By IANS Updated On - 17 May 2024, 10:33 AM

Representational Image

Lucknow: A man has been booked for allegedly forcing his spouse into a wife-swapping act besides beating and torturing her and clicking obscene photos of her.

The 40-year-old wife, resident of Aashiana locality in Lucknow, has lodged a complaint against her husband.

The woman was married to the accused in 2008 and has a daughter. She complained she had to go back to her maternal home, following brutal treatment and pressure to get into immoral acts.

She alleged that she was being subjected to torture ever since her marriage and it increased after she delivered a girl child.

“My husband talks to women during odd hours in my presence. I was subjected to torture for dowry but did not complain to the police only to save our marriage. I was starved for days by my husband and in-laws,” she alleged.

She further alleged that her husband clicked her photos while she was asleep and shared them with his friends.

“I also caught him talking to women in the night and was beaten up for objecting,” she said.

The woman said her husband’s anger grew with each passing day, adding, “I was forced to take part in wife swapping involving his friends.” She said she was pressured into getting swapped in a deal with an unknown couple.

Aashiana SHO Chhatrapal Singh said FIR had been registered and the investigation was underway.