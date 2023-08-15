Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023
By IANS
Published Date - 12:16 PM, Tue - 15 August 23
Man charged after disruptions force int’l flight back to Sydney

Sydney: A 45-year-old man was charged on Tuesday after causing disruptions to an international flight from Australia to Malaysia.

According to a statement by the Australian Federal Police (AFP), the Canberra resident faced the charges of making false statements about threats to damage a Division 3 aircraft and not complying with the cabin crew’s safety instructions, reports Xinhua news agency.

The offences carry a maximum penalty of 10-year imprisonment and a fine of over A$15,000 ($9,727 U.S. dollars), respectively.

The man is expected to appear in Downing Centre Local Court later in the day.

A flight to Malaysia departed at about 1 p.m. on Monday but returned to Sydney International Airport at 3.45 p.m.

“During the flight, a male passenger allegedly became disruptive and claimed to have explosives on board. The AFP arrested the man without incident,” said the federal police.

