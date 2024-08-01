Man climbs water tank to protest over blocking of road in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 07:10 PM

Medak: A former marketing chairman climbed on a water tank in protest as a farmer allegedly blocked the road to the grama panchayat office at Dakya Thanda in Papannapet mandal on Thursday.

Dakya Thanda grama panchayat was created in 2018 separating it from Arkela village. The Panchayat Raj department built a panchayat office on a piece of government land in 2023. However, the panchayat office had no proper road. Officials and visitors to the office used to walk through the land of farmer Guguloth Nandu. Since there were some houses around the grama panchayat, the residents also used to take the same road.

However, Nandu blocked the road recently closing the road to the grama panchayat office and houses in the vicinity. When former marketing chairman Ravindar Nayak climbed onto the tank in protest, SI Naresh and other officials visited the village and convinced him to get down, assuring of resolving the issue by dialogue.