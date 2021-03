By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old died while playing cricket at Aushapur village in Ghatkesar here on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Lalith Kumar, working as an assistant manager for a private bank at Pocharam.

According to the police, Lalith Kumar had collapsed while playing cricket. “His friends rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” police said, adding that the doctors suspect that he died of a cardiac arrest.