Man commits suicide in front of excise station in Warangal

Warangal Rural: A man ended his life by taking poison in front of an station of Prohibition and Excise department in Narsampet town in the early hours of Wednesday.

The suicide of Udugula Rajaiah (50) of Sooriperlli village was attributed to harassment by the excise staff said his relatives, who are on a demonstration in front of the station. They were demanding action against the station staff.

Sources, Rajaiah came to Narsampet in the early hours and allegedly consumed the pesticide.

“He called us saying that he had consumed the pesticide due to harassment by the Excise staff. By the time, I reached the station, he was lying unconscious. Following this, I took him to the hospital immediately, but the doctors declared him brought dead,” said his grief-stricken son.

The kin also said that they had found a letter in his packet in which he held the CI responsible for his death.

However, District Prohibition and Excise Officer, P Srinivas Rao told ‘Telangana Today’ that neither the CI nor the SI had called Rajaiah to the station in connection with the case in the recent days. “SI Rajeshwari raided his ‘beltshop’ at the village during the lockdown and seized the liquor, and booked a case. The case is presently pending. Such cases are disposed of during the ‘Lok Adalath’,” he added It is said that the Excise personnel seized Rs 70,000 worth IML from his beltshop during the raid.

