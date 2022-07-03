| Man Walks Into Ssp Office With Childs Body To Get Fir Lodged In Up

Man walks into SSP office with child’s body to get FIR lodged in UP

By IANS Published: Updated On - 09:26 AM, Sun - 3 July 22

Agra: In a shocking incident, a man walked into the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Choudhary with the body of his new-born daughter after the police refused to file an FIR against those who allegedly assaulted his pregnant wife.

Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Choudhary assured the man, Dhaniram, that he would get justice and immediately directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police Fatehabad to conduct an investigation and submit a report.

According to reports, Dhaniram’s pregnant wife was beaten up by two men, after which she began experiencing severe stomach pain. Dhaniram rushed his wife to a nearby nursing home, where a doctor performed surgery and delivered her baby right away. However, the baby died shortly after birth.

When Dhaniram went to the police station to file a complaint against the accused, Guddu and Ramaswamy, the police refused to register his complaint.

He then arrived at the SSP office with the body of his new-born daughter, accompanied by local residents.

Dhaniram told the reporters that his wife was six months pregnant and that the incident happened when he was on his way to work.

“Because of the beating, my wife’s health began to deteriorate. I immediately took her to a nearby nursing home, from which she was transferred to a government hospital. My wife was operated upon, but the newborn was declared dead,” said Dhaniram.