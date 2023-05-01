Mancherial coal miner wins Shramashakti award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Mancherial: Gajelli Chandrashekhar, a member of SCCL Bellampalli Area General Committee, bagged the Shramashakti Award for his outstanding contributions for rights of coal miners. He received the award from Labour Minister Malla Reddy at the May Day celebrations held in Hyderabad on Monday.

Chandrashekhar works as a mining sardar at Khairiguda Opencast project of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

He is a member of Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmeeka Sangham (TBGKS), a recognized union of the coal major.