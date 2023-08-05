Manchester United sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta on a five-year deal

Manchester United on Saturday completed the signing of Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta on a five-year deal

Manchester: English football giants Manchester United on Saturday completed the signing of Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta on a five-year deal.

The 20-year-old striker has scored 27 goals in 87 club appearances, including 10 in Italy for Atalanta last season. “It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player,” Hojlund said in a media release, issued by the club. Rasmus is United manager Erik ten Hag’s third summer signing after Mason Mount joined Chelsea and goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan “I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me. It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players,” he said further.

“Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development; I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world. Under his guidance and support I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new teammates at this special club,” he added.

Hojlund made his international debut in 2022 and has scored six goals in six games for Denmark in qualifying for Euro 2024. “Rasmus is a truly exceptional talent. He possesses technical and physical attributes which rank him amongst the best players in the world for his age group. Working under Erik ten Hag and his coaches will provide Rasmus with the perfect development platform. Everyone across the club will ensure that he is given the time and all the support required to reach his immense potential,” said John Murtough, Manchester United Football Director.

“Throughout the summer we have acted quickly and decisively to secure our primary targets early in the transfer window. This will ensure that Erik and his coaches have the best opportunity to prepare the squad to push for further success in the exciting campaign ahead,” he added.