MANUU starts Sub Regional Centre in Varanasi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: To cater the educational needs of the Urdu speaking population of Purvanchal region, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has established its Sub Regional Centre (SRC) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

MANUU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan along with IIT Patna Director, Prof. TN Singh and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Anand Kumar Tyagi inaugurated the center on Wednesday. The MANUU’s Directorate of Distance Education has nine Regional Centres, five SRCs and 134 Learner Support Centres across the country.

Prof. Hasan said the establishment of MANUU’s SRC in the heart of a cultural and educational city like Banaras would definitely benefit the youth and they would also be able to acquire higher education in Urdu language. The centre would facilitate students of Varanasi, Deoria, Mirzapur, Azamgarh and other districts of Purvanchal to pursue higher education, he said.

The centre would facilitate students to pursue MA (Urdu, English, and Islamic Studies), BA, BCom and diploma courses in Journalism & Teach English through distance education, said Prof. Mohammad Fariyad, Head, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism.