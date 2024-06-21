Matter of pride: Siddaramaiah asks people living in Karnataka to learn Kannada

Karnataka Chief Minister says a vow must be taken that no language other than Kannada is spoken

By ANI Published Date - 21 June 2024, 12:15 PM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it is the responsibility of every Kannadiga to protect the Kannada language, land and water and urged everyone in the State to learn the language. The Chief Minister said speaking the mother tongue should be a matter of pride.

“Everyone must decide to speak in Kannada with those who live in Karnataka. A vow must be taken that no language other than Kannada is spoken. Kannadigas are generous. That is why there is an environment in Karnataka where even those who speak other languages can live without learning Kannada,” Siddaramaiah said while addressing a public function in Bengaluru.

“The same situation cannot be seen in Tamil Nadu, Andhra, or Kerala States. They speak only in their mother tongue. We also have to speak in our mother tongue. That should make us proud,” he further said.

“It is the duty of all of us to create a Kannada atmosphere. For that, all the people living here should learn Kannada. Love for Kannada should be developed. But we should develop respect and admiration for our language, land and country,” he said.

He was addressing the gathering after performing Bhoomi Puja for the construction of a bronze statue of Nada Devi Bhuvaneshwari near the western entrance of Vidhana Soudha as part of the Karnataka Namakarana Suvarna Mahotsava celebrations organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture.

The Chief Minister said that a bronze statue of about 25 feet in height will be constructed on the premises of Vidhana Soudha. He said that the work should be completed by November 1, 2024.

“Work has already started and there is no shortage of funds. It is directed that it should be attractive to the people. I think the statue will add to the charm of the Vidhana Soudha,” he said. November 1, 2023, marked 50 years since the state was named Karnataka and this year was named Karnataka Sambhrama along with the ‘Hesaraayitu Karnataka, Usiragali Kannada’ slogan.

“We organised programmes for the whole year. The programme started from Hampi on November 1, 2023. A big programme was held in Gadag too. After the naming, the then Chief Minister Devaraja Arasu visited the place. It was during his time that the state was named Karnataka. Until then it was called Mysore State,” the Chief Minister recalled.

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraja Horatti, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivraj Thangadagi and MLAs were present.