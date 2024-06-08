Mechanic murdered at Meerpet of Hyderabad

Published Date - 8 June 2024

Hyderabad: A mechanic was brutally stabbed to death by unidentified persons at Meerpet in the city on Friday night.

The victim, Mohd Salman, (25), a resident of Nandavanam colony under Meerpet police station limits worked as a mechanic and lived along with his mother, brother and a sister.

Late on Friday night, D Surendar alias Suri, a resident of Meerpet through a woman named D Surendar , asked Salman to come to TKR Kaman in Meerpet to discuss some financial issues.

“When Salman reached the spot along with his friend Kiran, Suri and others stabbed him indiscriminately with sharp edged weapons. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” said Meerpet SHO, M. Kasivishwanath, adding Kiran fled away from the spot when Suri and others attacked Salman.

According to the police, Suri had earlier married Saba Fatima, sister of Salman and due to some issues allegedly pushed her from the first floor of the building leading to her death. A case of murder was registered against Suri and he was arrested in the case.

“Suri suspected that Salman was planning to murder him to take revenge for his sister’s death and might have planned and executed the killing,” said the Inspector.

The suspects are absconding and special teams formed to nab them.