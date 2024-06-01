Medigadda studies: 3 Central organisations to work simultaneously from June 3

The NDSA which was given 100 days time for investigation into the structural issues in the barrages, is expected to give its report this month.

1 June 2024

Hyderabad: Three central organisations – Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS), Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) and Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) will commence intensive studies on the three barrages of the KLIS from Monday. The studies were recommended by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) along with the interim works to be completed before the onset of monsoons.

The studies to be conducted simultaneously on the three barrages at Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram, are primarily meant for health diagnosis and assessment of competency of structures and they would take four or five months for completion. Their findings would be taken into consideration while taking up full-fledged rehabilitation of barrages. The NDSA which was given 100 days time for investigation into the structural issues in the barrages, is expected to give its report this month.

The expert team of CWPRS which responded promptly to the call given by the Irrigation Department, had already commenced its initial exercise as part of the hydraulic studies it has been assigned by the Irrigation Department. The teams of CMRI and CSMRS have already reached the State to take up the assigned studies. The Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS), will examine the geotechnical issues involved in the construction of Medigadda barrage.

So far as the interim works taken up on Medigadda barrage are concerned, the officials said that they would be completed in ten more days. The implementing agency would have enough time to complete the works taken up. Even in the case of early monsoons as predicted, there would not be any immediate flood threats to Annaram and Sundilla barrages. The works on the two barrages would not take much time and they were half way through. Two main upstream projects – SRSP and Yellampalli have a flood cushion of over 100 tmc to be filled with the first flood flows of the year.

So far as the works on Medigadda barrage was concerned, their completion would depend on the volume of inflows to be received in the next two weeks. Medigadda received some 3.4 tmc of water in the June 2023-24 as against 13 tmc in June 2022-23 and 32 tmc in June 2021-22. The volume of flow increased manifold in July last year.

Though the officials have been exuding confidence that the interim works on Medigadda can be completed by the June 12, the implementation of a major part of the works recommended by the NDSA would be possible only after December next.