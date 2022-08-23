Meet The Enigmatic and Talented Meit Kamdar Avlanii: A Candid Conversation with The Jewelry Mogul

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:34 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

For most jewelry connoisseurs today, owning at least one Meit Kamdar Avlanii piece is an absolute must. Or, as one collector puts it, “Meit Kamdar Avlanii’s designs are a sight to behold.” But Meit Kamdar Avlanii wasn’t always the force of nature we know it to be. We all start somewhere, and what we’re wondering is – how did Meit Kamdar Avlanii get started? Who can better answer that question than Meit Kamdar Avlanii himself? We recently sat down with the jewelry mogul for a candid conversation on inspiration, customers, brand, and more.

From Paris to Tokyo, the Meit Kamdar Avlanii brand has carved a name for itself in the jewelry industry. We see the results; tell us about the roots.

Meit: It all started quite organically. Through years of research and substantial groundwork, I understood the ins and outs of jewelry. Jewelry has never been just a business to me. I care deeply about my work and wish to create tangible beauty. That, combined with a keen eye for the craft, has helped shape my designs.

How did the house of Meit Kamdar Avlanii establish itself as an industry pioneer?

Meit: One of the answers to that is constant innovation. With each new day, I find different sources of inspiration and facets of myself to explore. These help to provide fodder for designing newer, contemporary creations.

How do you manage to remain inspired at all times?

Meit: I am naturally a curious person. I find sources of influence everywhere I look – from the little, inconspicuous details in nature to the opulence of luxury. Inspiration doesn’t have to look like a life-changing epiphany. Unlike what most people believe, inspiration comes in small doses at unexpected times. It is essential to register and capture the moment when it hits and later bring that vision to life. Having a lasting influence to draw your creative ideas from is also something I have found to be greatly useful.

How do you cater to your customer’s preferences?

Meit: I design with a zeal to shape customer preferences. While we know what is generally considered great design; however, we should not mold ourselves to fit into set frameworks. With that in mind, I create designs and let new customers and our patrons find us.

What makes each Meit Kamdar Avlanii piece unique and special?

Meit: What makes our pieces unique is that we don’t believe in changing ourselves to follow the rules. We aren’t necessarily followers; The House of Meit Kamdar Avlanii is a disruptor – and a proud one. What we make, day in and day out isn’t a copy of something you’ll find elsewhere. Our creations are our brainchild. And we take great pride in that. At Meit Kamdar Avlanii, we don’t create mere objects – we create memorable experiences of a lifetime. And The House of Meit Kamdar Avlanii isn’t just any other store to buy jewelry from; we believe in creating designs that have a story to tell.

To us, one thing is clear: Entrepreneur Meit Kamdar Avlanii doesn’t walk down a given path; he creates it.