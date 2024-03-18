| Mi Head Coach Mark Boucher Opens Up On Suryakumars Injury Says Awaiting Updates From Bcci

MI head coach Mark Boucher opens up on Suryakumar’s injury, says “Awaiting updates from BCCI”

In the IPL, Surya represents the Mumbai Indians (MI). In his IPL career, the 33-year-old has 3249 runs in 124 innings.

By ANI Updated On - 18 March 2024, 09:17 PM

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mark Boucher on Monday opened up on Suryakumar Yadav‘s injury and said that the team management is currently waiting for updates from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In the IPL, Surya represents the Mumbai Indians (MI). In his IPL career, the 33-year-old has 3249 runs in 124 innings.

While speaking at Mumbai Indians’ pre-season press conference, Boucher said that they have always gone through fitness problems. The former Proteas cricketer added that Mumbai Indians have a “world-class” medical team.

“We are awaiting updates on Suryakumar from the BCCI. We have always been under a cloud of fitness issues but we have a world-class medical team. We may lose one or two in terms of fitness but we have to move on as is sport,” Boucher said.

Recently, Suryakumar took to his official Instagram account and shared a video of him working out at the gym.

While sharing the video, he wrote, “Kaam chalu hai doston, Milte hain jaldi.”

The 33-year-old was last seen in the 3rd T20I match against South Africa. Following that he failed to play a single match for India after sustaining an injury.

The Mumbai-based franchise will kick off their campaign against Gujarat Titans on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

MI IPL 2024 squad: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (C), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.