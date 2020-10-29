Milad-un-Nabi to be low-key affair in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: The Milad-un-Nabi celebrations is expected to be a low-key affair in the city on Friday in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The regular hustle bustle across the older parts of the city in the run up to the festival, the birth of Prophet Mohammed, is missing this year. The buntings, decorations and food camps do not match the general mood seen in the previous years.

Several organisations which usually hold public meeting or seminars have suspended the programmes as a precautionary measure while a few groups like the Sunni United Forum of India (SUFI) are going ahead with their annual procession.

The rally is proposed to be taken out by the SUFI from Quadri Chaman in Falaknuma to Charminar and join the main rally at Charminar which will pass through Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti, Salar Jung Museum, Mir Alam Mandi and culminate the Moghalpura. “Quiz and ‘nath’ competitions for children were also organised at various places maintaining social distancing and Covid-19 guidelines,” Moulana Hamed Ansari of Moghalpura said.

A few social organisations are organising blood donation camps and sapling plantation programmes while a few youth groups have given a call for ‘Chalo Osmannagar and Al Jubail colony’ to handover different articles to the flood-affected families.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .