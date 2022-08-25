Minister Satyavathi visits Basar temple

Minister Satyavathi Rathod along with her family members performs prayers at the ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple in Basar on Thursday.

Nirmal: Tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod visited the famed Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple and performed special prayers in Basar on Thursday.

Satyavathi along with her family members visited the temple in the morning and had darshan of presiding deity Saraswathi Devi. She then performed Aksharabhyasam to her granddaughter Kiyara Rathod on the premises of the shrine. She said that she felt happy to have visited the abode of the goddess of wisdom.

Later, speaking to pressmen, Satyavathi predicted that Telangana Rashtra Samithi, under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be able to form the government by winning the mandate of the electors in the coming elections. She opined that the State witnessed an unprecedented growth in the regime of Rao.

The minister advised Opposition parties not to indulge in cheap politics. She said that the public would teach a lesson to the outfits. She observed that making baseless allegations against members of the Chief Minister was unfair. She told the students of RGUKT-Basar to focus on their academics and assured them that their challenges would be addressed soon.

Earlier, the minister was welcomed by priests and vedic scholars of the temple. Local revenue authorities made necessary arrangements, while police escorted Satyavathi during her visit to the shrine.