Minor girl alleges rape by neighbour in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:38 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Hyderabad: A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man from her neighbourhood in Dundigal on Friday.

A school student, the girl stays with her parents who are construction workers. According to information available, the girl was alone at home when the suspect forcibly took her on his bike to an undisclosed location and raped her.

The victim initially did not reveal about the rape but told her mother on being questioned. Based on a complaint from her mother, a case was booked and efforts are on to nab the suspect.